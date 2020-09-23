Skip to site footer
“The attributes he possesses are fantastic"

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Adam Armstrong after his first hat-trick in Rovers colours

Tony Mowbray believes Adam Armstrong is getting better all the time after the frontman hit a first hat-trick in Rovers colours in our last outing against Wycombe Wanderers.

The 23-year-old took home the matchball after a star showing in the 5-0 demolition of Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys at Ewood Park on Saturday.
 
The treble took him to the top of the Championship goalscoring charts with four goals, but five in all competitions having bagged against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup prior to scoring at AFC Bournemouth in the opening league game of the season.
 
No player in the top four divisions of English football has scored more times than Armstrong in 2020, with a strong start to this term following on from an excellent end to the previous season.
 
He played under Mowbray as a striker during their time at Coventry City, but Armstrong has spent the majority of his career at Rovers playing on the left flank since initially moving to Ewood Park on loan in January 2018.
 
But a return to the central forward role has brought out the very best in the hitman and reaped reward for Rovers and the boss.
 
“He’s playing down the middle after spending two years playing off the left wing for us, but we’ve always known that he can score goals and will score goals," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when heaping praise on the number seven.
 
“Adam’s another one who’s a real joy to have, a low maintenance footballer who just wants to play, score and win.
 
“The attributes he possesses are fantastic and he was disappointed that he didn’t score one or two more against Wycombe at the weekend.
 
“But he got the hat-trick, he got the matchball and he’ll be delighted with that.
 
“We’ll have to keep rolling with him and keep improving him."
 
