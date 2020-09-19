Team news: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for our first home league outing of the season against Wycombe Wanderers.

Dropping out from the team that started at AFC Bournemouth last weekend are Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Travis, with Joe Rothwell and Tyrhys Dolan replacing the pair.

Nyambe takes a spot on the bench, whilst a knee injury keeps combative midfielder Travis out of action against the Chairboys.

The boss takes charge of his 700th career game this afternoon and once again goes with a 4-3-3 system that has served Rovers well in the last two games despite the final results.

For Wycombe, Dominic Gape misses out through suspension and the game comes too soon for Adebayo Akinfenwa as he continues his rehab from a knee operation in the summer.

Despite being a doubt ahead of the contest, Uche Ikpeazu is fit enough to be a substitute, but Curtis Thompson hasn't made it.

Today's visitors are managed by ex-Rovers Academy product and self-confessed Rovers fan Gareth Ainsworth, with this afternoon's match the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for our first home league encounter.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Williams, Bell, Holtby, Rothwell, Johnson, Dolan, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Fisher, Nyambe, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Bennett.

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Wheller, Pattison, Bloomfield (c), Kashket, Horgan, Charles, Onyedinma.

Substitutes: Stockdale, Tafazoli, Ikpeazu, Freeman, Samuel, McCarthy, Parker.