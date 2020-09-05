Team news: Leicester City v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes for our final pre-season friendly encounter against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ryan Nyambe, Tyler Magloire and Derrick Williams all return to the starting XI in a trio of alterations to the back four that started in last week's Carabao Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers.

The three defenders come in for Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Harry Chapman, with international duty keeping the Irishman out of the squad, whilst the latter pair begin on the bench.

Like Lenihan, Corry Evans is also on international duty and isn't included, whilst Sam Gallagher hasn't recovered from a setback that's kept him out of all the previous pre-season outings.

A strong home side includes former England striker Jamie Vardy in their team, with support out wide coming in the form of Demarai Gray and Burnley-born Harvey Barnes.

In midfield, Brendan Rodgers adds combative force in the form of Hamza Choudhury and Nigerian international Wilfried Ndidi.

Experience on the bench comes in the form of Marc Albrighton and Ayoze Perez for a City side whose Premier League campaign begins at West Bromwich Albion next Sunday.

Supporters can watch every kick of the action at the King Power Stadium by clicking here.

Fans are reminded that kick-off is at the earlier time at 1pm and we will also be covering the final friendly via our social media channels.

Leicester City: Stolarczyk, Gray, Vardy, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Knight, Daley-Campbell.

Substitutes: Jakupovic, Madavidua, Albrighton, Perez, Amartey, Leshabela, Johnson, Hirst, Fitzhugh.

Rovers: Fisher, Nyambe, Magloire, Williams, Bell, Travis (c), Johnson, Holtby, Rankin-Costello, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Eastham, Rothwell, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Wharton, Bennett, Dolan.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.