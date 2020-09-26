Team news: Derby County v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for today's contest against Derby County at Pride Park.

There are two milestones this afternoon, with Ben Brereton appearing for the 50th time for the club, whilst Amari'i Bell makes his 250th club career start.

In form Adam Armstrong continues to lead the line, with Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan offering the support in the wide areas.

Bradley Johnson is once again selected in a three-man Rovers midfield, with the 33-year-old up against his old employers having appeared over 150 times during his four years at Pride Park.

For the hosts, former England and Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney wears the armband, whilst Kamil Jozwiak and Jack Marriott, who were both doubts before the game, start for Phillip Cocu's Rams.

Mike Te Wierik returns following a one-match ban after his sending off against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Jordon Ibe hasn't made the matchday squad, and Martyn Waghorn also continues to be unavailable after an injury-hit beginning to the 2020-21 campaign.

Fans based abroad should note that access to the game cannot be gained due to the fixture being selected for overseas broadcast.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon

Derby County: Marshall, Wisdom, Te Wierik, Jozwiak, Bird, Byrne, Marriott, Sibley, Buchanan, Rooney (c), Knight.

Substitutes: Roos, Shinnie, Clarke, Whittaker, Evans, Holmes, Hector-Ingram.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Williams, Bell, Johnson, Holtby, Rothwell, Dolan, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Fisher, Nyambe, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Bennett.