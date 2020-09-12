Skip to site footer
Club News

Team news: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

Who's in and who's out for Rovers' first Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020-21?

6 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski makes his debut for Rovers for today's opening day encounter against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Club News

Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

10 Hours ago

Kaminski appears for the first time as the last line of defence after arriving from KAA Gent in his homeland last month.

In front of the Belgian, Derrick Williams partners Darragh Lenihan at the heart of defence, with Ryan Nyambe and Amari'i Bell providing the width in the full back areas.

A midfield three sees Bradley Johnson, Lewis Travis and Lewis Holtby all combine, whilst there's also a trio leading the line in the form of Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong and Joe Rankin-Costello.

Brereton makes his 50th club career start, whilst there will be a milestone for Corry Evans should he appear as a substitute later today.

The Northern Ireland midfielder will play the 300th game of his career should he emerge from the bench.

For the hosts, ex-Rovers forward Josh King misses out through injury after picking up a knock on international duty with Norway last week.

Mark Travers gets the nod to play in goal for the Cherries after the recent departure of Aaron Ramsdale, with Will Dennis taking the spot as substitute stopper in place of Asmir Begovic.

It looks as if Jason Tindall has opted for a back three, with Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey operating in the wing back role for the new boss' first game in charge of Bournemouth.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for our first league encounter. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Kelly, S. Cook (c), Mepham, Lerma, Solanke, Danjuma, Smith, L. Cook, Stacey, Stanislas.

Substitutes: Dennis, Brooks, Surridge, Ofoborh, Simpson, Billing, Gosling.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Holtby, Brereton, Rankin-Costello, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Fisher, Rothwell, Buckley, Wharton, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.

Referee: Gavin Ward.


