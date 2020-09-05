Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Squad numbers confirmed

Fran Bentley has been handed the number one shirt ahead of the new campaign

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020-21 season.

Goalkeeper Fran Bentley has been handed the number one shirt following her loan move from Barclays FAWSL club Manchester United last month. 

Fellow new keepers Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley will wear number 13 and number 21 respectively. 

Natasha Fenton, who wore the number eight shirt last season, will wear number four on her back this term, with new signing Emma Doyle taking number eight.  

Ellie Fletcher, Lauren Thomas and Megan Dykes have also been handed a new number, with Fletcher moving from 18 to five, Thomas going from 15 to seven and Dykes climbing from 27 to 16. 

Summer signing Charlotte Newsham has taken number three, while Jade Richards will wear the number six shirt. 

Fellow new recruits Issy Dean (14), Leah Embley (17) and Meg Boydell (18) have all been assigned their squad numbers, while Hope Knight is number 28. 

Young midfielder Aimee Hodgson has been given a senior squad number for the first time (22).

Full squad list:

1- Fran Bentley (GK)

2- Chelsey Jukes

3- Charlotte Newsham

4- Natasha Fenton

5- Ellie Fletcher

6- Jade Richards

7- Lauren Thomas

8- Emma Doyle

9- Saffron Jordan

11- Georgia Walters

12- Kayleigh McDonald

13- Alex Brooks (GK)

14- Isobel Dean

16- Megan Dykes

17- Leah Embley

18- Meg Boydell

19- Milly Robertson

21- Emma Bradley (GK)

22- Aimee Hodgson

28- Hope Knight

30- Ria Montgomery

37- Ellie Stewart


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

The numbers game

28 August 2020

Rovers have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Squad numbers announced

2 August 2019

With one day to go until the big kick-off at Ewood Park, we're pleased to announce the squad numbers for the 2019-20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Richards relishing new challenge

2 Hours ago

Jade Richards says she is looking forward to her first season as a Rovers Ladies player, after signing for the Club following the expiry of her contract at Aston Villa.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers complete Richards deal

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of former Aston Villa defender Jade Richards.

Read full article

Ladies

Fenton ready and raring to go

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies midfielder Natasha Fenton believes the team's pre-season campaign has put them in a good position to start the season strongly.

Read full article

Ladies

Duo depart Rovers Ladies

14 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm the summer departures of Kelsey Pearson and Levi Chambers-Cook.

Read full article

View more