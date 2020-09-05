Squad numbers confirmed

Rovers Ladies have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020-21 season.
Goalkeeper Fran Bentley has been handed the number one shirt following her loan move from Barclays FAWSL club Manchester United last month.
Fellow new keepers Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley will wear number 13 and number 21 respectively.
Natasha Fenton, who wore the number eight shirt last season, will wear number four on her back this term, with new signing Emma Doyle taking number eight.
Ellie Fletcher, Lauren Thomas and Megan Dykes have also been handed a new number, with Fletcher moving from 18 to five, Thomas going from 15 to seven and Dykes climbing from 27 to 16.
Summer signing Charlotte Newsham has taken number three, while Jade Richards will wear the number six shirt.
Fellow new recruits Issy Dean (14), Leah Embley (17) and Meg Boydell (18) have all been assigned their squad numbers, while Hope Knight is number 28.
Young midfielder Aimee Hodgson has been given a senior squad number for the first time (22).
Full squad list:
1- Fran Bentley (GK)
2- Chelsey Jukes
3- Charlotte Newsham
4- Natasha Fenton
5- Ellie Fletcher
6- Jade Richards
7- Lauren Thomas
8- Emma Doyle
9- Saffron Jordan
11- Georgia Walters
12- Kayleigh McDonald
13- Alex Brooks (GK)
14- Isobel Dean
16- Megan Dykes
17- Leah Embley
18- Meg Boydell
19- Milly Robertson
21- Emma Bradley (GK)
22- Aimee Hodgson
28- Hope Knight
30- Ria Montgomery
37- Ellie Stewart