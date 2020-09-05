Squad numbers confirmed

Rovers Ladies have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020-21 season.

Goalkeeper Fran Bentley has been handed the number one shirt following her loan move from Barclays FAWSL club Manchester United last month.

Fellow new keepers Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley will wear number 13 and number 21 respectively.

Natasha Fenton, who wore the number eight shirt last season, will wear number four on her back this term, with new signing Emma Doyle taking number eight.

Ellie Fletcher, Lauren Thomas and Megan Dykes have also been handed a new number, with Fletcher moving from 18 to five, Thomas going from 15 to seven and Dykes climbing from 27 to 16.

Summer signing Charlotte Newsham has taken number three, while Jade Richards will wear the number six shirt.

Fellow new recruits Issy Dean (14), Leah Embley (17) and Meg Boydell (18) have all been assigned their squad numbers, while Hope Knight is number 28.

Young midfielder Aimee Hodgson has been given a senior squad number for the first time (22).

Full squad list:

1- Fran Bentley (GK)

2- Chelsey Jukes

3- Charlotte Newsham

4- Natasha Fenton

5- Ellie Fletcher

6- Jade Richards

7- Lauren Thomas

8- Emma Doyle

9- Saffron Jordan

11- Georgia Walters

12- Kayleigh McDonald

13- Alex Brooks (GK)

14- Isobel Dean

16- Megan Dykes

17- Leah Embley

18- Meg Boydell

19- Milly Robertson

21- Emma Bradley (GK)

22- Aimee Hodgson

28- Hope Knight

30- Ria Montgomery

37- Ellie Stewart