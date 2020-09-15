Sheron: Positives to take despite defeat

Mike Sheron says there were encouraging signs to take from his team's performance despite losing on the opening day at Everton.

Rovers got their new campaign off to a dream start when George Wyatt nodded home from a set piece after only two minutes.

But Everton hit back with a goal in each half through Sean McAllister and then Charlie Whitaker to earn all three points at the Toffees' Finch Farm Training Ground.

And despite returning with nothing to show for their efforts, Sheron was content enough with the battling qualities shown from his side in their first game of 2020-21.

“We started really well, pressed them reall high up and scored from a corner, something we’ve worked on during the week," he reflected.

“It was great for George Wyatt to score a goal as we’re after our defenders to weigh in, so hopefully he can score a few more this season.

“The first half was two sides going at it full throttle, but it wasn’t a great half of football in all honesty.

“We were disciplined, organised, restricted them to a few chances and had some opportunities ourselves. We feel that had we taken them then it would have been a different scoreline in the end.

“We weren’t as ruthless as we should have been and we got punished for that in the end.

“They scored right on half time with a fantastic header, but we were disappointed we couldn’t stop the cross and get in at half time with the lead.

“Despite the defeat, we stuck to the task and can be really pleased with our endeavours, our enthusiasm and our desire to try and claw our way back into the game," he admitted.

“They had the better chances, we were indebted to Aidan [Dowling] for pulling off some great saves, but ultimately Everton probably deserved the win.

“Considering we only had 10 fit lads who could do 90 minutes, we were reasonably pleased with our endeavours.

“There are certainly positives to take, particularly for Alex Baker to come on and get 45 minutes, whilst Harry Leonard and Jake Garrett got some minutes as well."