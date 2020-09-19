Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Shez hopeful of a return to winning ways

The Under-18s take on Manchester United at the Aon Training Complex later on this morning

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Under-18s boss Mike Sheron is hoping for a change of fortunes for his side this weekend in game two of their 2020-21 campaign.

The Rovers youngsters suffered a narrow defeat to Everton away from home in their opening game of the campaign last weekend, with George Wyatt's early header counting for nothing on Merseyside.

Sheron's men hit the road again today, this time tackling Manchester United at the Red Devils' Aon Training Centre, kick-off 11am.

The youth chief admits he's preparing for a tricky encounter, but is hopeful of having some key players back just in time for the contest having been hit by injuries last weekend.

“Their game was postponed last weekend which will have been a shame for them, but you always know what Manchester United will be like," he began when looking ahead to the match.

“They have some quality players, some very quick players and we’ll have to be up for the challenge.
 
“We’ve had a good pre-season but had the disappointment against Everton on the opening day, so it’s a game we’re looking forward to and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.
 
“We’re hoping that we’ll have a few lads back for the game, Harrison Wood being one of them," he revealed.
 
“Harrison had a really good pre-season with us after stepping up to this level and he’ll be available for us."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Sheron: Positives to take despite defeat

15 September 2020

Mike Sheron says there were encouraging signs to take from his team's performance despite losing on the opening day at Everton.

Read full article

Match Reports

A magnificent seven!

8 September 2020

Rovers Under-18s continued their unbeaten pre-season with an emphatic win against Lancashire rivals Preston North End.

Read full article

Academy

Under-18s fixtures confirmed

7 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the upcoming Under-18 Premier League season.

Read full article

Academy

Goals galore as both score four!

1 September 2020

The goals and the spoils were shared as Rovers Under-18s continued their unbeaten pre-season with an entertaining 4-4 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Sheron: Positives to take despite defeat

15 September 2020

Mike Sheron says there were encouraging signs to take from his team's performance despite losing on the opening day at Everton.

Read full article

Academy

Under-18s fixtures confirmed

7 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm fixtures for the upcoming Under-18 Premier League season.

Read full article

Academy

Goals galore as both score four!

1 September 2020

The goals and the spoils were shared as Rovers Under-18s continued their unbeaten pre-season with an entertaining 4-4 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Read full article

Academy

Rovers Under-18s continue unbeaten pre-season start

25 August 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ pre-season preparations continued with a 1-1 draw against Rochdale at the weekend.

Read full article

View more