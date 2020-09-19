Shez hopeful of a return to winning ways

Under-18s boss Mike Sheron is hoping for a change of fortunes for his side this weekend in game two of their 2020-21 campaign.

The Rovers youngsters suffered a narrow defeat to Everton away from home in their opening game of the campaign last weekend, with George Wyatt's early header counting for nothing on Merseyside.

Sheron's men hit the road again today, this time tackling Manchester United at the Red Devils' Aon Training Centre, kick-off 11am.

The youth chief admits he's preparing for a tricky encounter, but is hopeful of having some key players back just in time for the contest having been hit by injuries last weekend.

“Their game was postponed last weekend which will have been a shame for them, but you always know what Manchester United will be like," he began when looking ahead to the match.

“They have some quality players, some very quick players and we’ll have to be up for the challenge.

“We’ve had a good pre-season but had the disappointment against Everton on the opening day, so it’s a game we’re looking forward to and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.

“We’re hoping that we’ll have a few lads back for the game, Harrison Wood being one of them," he revealed.

“Harrison had a really good pre-season with us after stepping up to this level and he’ll be available for us."