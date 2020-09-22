Sheron seeking more bravery on the ball

Mike Sheron says his side need to show more courage to turn results in their favour after Rovers Under-18s suffered defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

In a tight affair, the hosts scored a goal in each half before Brandon Lonsdale bagged what turned out to be a late consolation at United's training base.

It means that Sheron's side are yet to take a point from either of their opening two league outings so far this term, with the opening day defeat at Everton also finishing by the same 2-1 scoreline.

However, the manager has seen signs that the tide will turn in his team's favour, with a home test against Wolves arriving this weekend offering the chance to get off the mark in the league.

“We’re really disappointed to lose because we aim to win every game we play or even force a draw if we can depending on the situation," he reflected after the contest against the Red Devils.

“It was an even game and I think the main difference on the day was their finishing being better than ours.

“We had a trialist goalkeeper playing who had no chance with either of the goals, and although we were better than last weekend at Everton, we’re still disappointed to lose.

“We felt that they had no real outstanding players, but neither did we on the day. Brandon Lonsdale was our best player and got a goal that he deserved, but it was possibly a little too little, too late.

“We probably needed more belief and more bravery on the ball, they are the principles that we want to create.

“People see results and think it’s the end of the world, but we really do see progression in the group, especially with one or two players returning from injury to make us stronger and a bit more forward thinking," he added.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to start gaining wins in the coming weeks, but we need to be more competitive to ensure losing games doesn’t become a habit for us."

A reminder that the Under-18s are next in action against Wolves on Saturday 26th September, kick-off 12pm.