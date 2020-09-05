Skip to site footer
Rovers unveil 2020-21 away kit

Rovers will be wearing red on the road, starting today at Leicester City

6 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to unveil the new 2020-21 away kit, designed by Umbro.

Tony Mowbray's side will first sport the red on the road in this afternoon's pre season match against Leicester City, and fans can catch their first glimpse of it in action at 1pm on LCFC TV, by clicking here.
 
Rovers have history when donning red kits away from Ewood Park, with that colour being the choice for our iconic 1994-95 Premier League triumph. 
 
Red, representing the rose of Lancashire, was of course the colour in our successful Division One promotion 20 years ago, as well as our 2017-18 League One promotion-winning campaign under our current boss.
 
This term will see a cumulative mix of the Riverside Stand seating, with Vermillion Red the prominent colour alongside a Deep Surf pattern, to create a strong buildup of layers.
 
The Deep Surf coloured shorts boast the classic Rovers’ blue, whilst the red socks with cotton footbed and blue turn over cuff complete the kit.
 
The away kit comes a week after our unveiling of the new home strip, which was worn in our Carabao Cup first round victory over Doncaster Rovers last weekend.
 
Details on how to purchase both the home and away kits will be revealed next week.

