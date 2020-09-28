Rovers snap up highly-rated Goddard

Rovers have signed highly-rated youngster Felix Goddard on a two-year scholarship following his release from Manchester City.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper has spent the last couple of weeks on trial with the Under-18s and featured in the narrow defeat to Manchester United earlier this month in the second league game of the season.

Born in Germany to British parents, Goddard was brought up in Singapore before joining the City academy at the age of 13 in 2017.

Following Jordan Eastham's progression into the Under-23s, Mike Sheron's squad needed competition for Aidan Dowling, and the pair will now battle it out for the number one spot in the side.

Welcome to Rovers, Felix.