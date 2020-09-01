Rovers secure Bentley loan deal

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Fran Bentley.

The highly-rated keeper links up with the Blues on a season-long loan deal, which will see her compete with Alex Brooks and Emma Bradley for a place in Gemma Donnelly’s starting 11.

The 19-year-old is a product of Manchester United’s academy, joining at the age of nine before moving to Manchester City five years later.

She helped City's Development Team win the 2017-18 FA Development League Cup whilst also appearing in the first-team squad on two occasions.

Bentley transferred back to United in 2018, keeping a clean sheet on her debut in the FA Women’s Championship as the Red Devils went on to to claim the league title.

The England youth international spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at league rivals Sheffield United, making six appearances between the sticks.

Bentley missed the majority of the 2019-20 season due to an arm injury picked up on England Under-18s duty.

She previously represented her country at Under-17 level, making her debut in a 2-0 friendly against the USA in April 2017. Her competitive debut came in a 10-0 victory over Latvia in UEFA Women's Under-17 Championship qualification.

On Rovers' latest arrival, Gemma Donnelly said: “Fran's a great shot-stopper and has a really fantastic attitude to training, striving to be the best that she can.

“We look forward to welcoming Fran into the Club and it really adds fantastic competition amongst our goalkeepers this season.”

Rovers' FA Women's Championship campaign kicks off away at Leicester City this Sunday, (2pm kick-off).