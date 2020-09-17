Rovers pen new deal with The Energy Check

Rovers are pleased to extend their partnership with The Energy Check into a fourth year, with the energy-saving experts remaining Dugout and Tunnel Sponsor, as well as Official Energy Partner.

The new agreement will see The Energy Check retain branding rights in the tunnel and dugout area at Ewood Park for the forthcoming season.

As Official Energy Partner, The Energy Check will also continue to support Rovers in negotiating competitive energy contracts, reducing consumption as a business and identifying energy-saving opportunities.

Over the past three years, The Energy Check has helped the club make significant procurement savings across electricity, gas and water supply.

Through recommendations such as ground source heating and air management technology, Solar PV panels, on-site water bore holes and a utilities monitoring system, the consultant engineers at The Energy Check identified potential utility savings of 75% and a drastic reduction in carbon emissions at the club.

As part of the new agreement, The Energy Check will continue to support Rovers in its drive to become more cost effective and environmentally responsible in its energy consumption, as well as supporting the local business community to do the same.

Danny Davis, Business Development Manager at Rovers, said: “We’ve been thrilled with the success of our partnership with The Energy Check over the past three years and are pleased to confirm that The Energy Check will continue as both Dugout and Tunnel Sponsor and Official Energy Partner for the 2020-21 season.

“Managing overheads effectively is an important part of any business and at Blackburn Rovers we know that savings made on utility bills directly correlates to the investments we are able to make elsewhere in the club.

“We are also committed to becoming more environmentally responsible as a club and through our partnership with The Energy Check we are placing emphasis on our ability to reduce consumption and explore green solutions.”

Marcus Mellor, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Energy Check, added: “We are delighted to announce our continued support for Blackburn Rovers.

“We have been working with the club for three years and the relationship has gone from strength to strength.

“Over the coming season we will continue to work with the club to reduce its utility costs and environmental impact. We will also look to work closely with local businesses and fans to reduce their energy costs.”

Visit www.theenergycheck.co.uk and use code ROVERS to access a unique discount and find out what you could save on your utilities today.