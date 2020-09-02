Rovers move can be the making of me

New Rovers starlet Connor McBride is raring to go after swapping Scottish football for the English game following his arrival from Glasgow giants Celtic.

The 19-year-old forward joins on a two-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months, and is initially expected to link up with Billy Barr's Under-23s side. Having spent his whole career in Scotland, the talented teenage attacker is moving south of the border for the first time and is eager to grasp the opportunity of playing in English football with both hands.

“I’m delighted, I can’t wait to get started, can’t wait to meet the boys and get playing games," a beaming McBride, who has spent the past two-and-a-half years at Celtic, told iFollow Rovers.

“The size of the club, it’s a Premier League club that’s currently in the Championship, it’s a club with a great manager and some really talented players as well.

"I feel it’s the right time for me to move away from home and try something new. “I’m looking forward to it, maturing a little bit more, and I’m sure my friends and family will come down on occasions. "It's a move that I feel will give me more responsibility both on and off the pitch.

“The manager was waiting for me when I got to the training ground and I felt that was a really nice touch from him. “He’s a nice man, a very good manager and someone who I’m looking forward to working under."

On the pitch, McBride has already experienced the physicality of regular men's football during a stint on loan in the Scottish lower leagues last term.

And he is adamant that the toughening up during his spell with Scottish League Two side Stenhousemuir will benefit him with Rovers.

“It was great for me to play men’s football," he reflected.

"It was a difficult experience, but it was really good for me. You’re playing against men every week and I feel that can only serve me well coming down here.

“You want to play as high as possible and I think every player in Scotland wants to come down to England to test yourself in these leagues.

“Even playing in the Under-23s, you’re playing against sides such as Chelsea, Manchester City, teams like that, and I'm looking forward to it."