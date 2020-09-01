Rovers’ Conti Cup opponents revealed

Rovers Ladies have been drawn to face Leicester City and Birmingham City in the Group Stage of the Continental Tyres League Cup.

It will be one of three fixtures against the Foxes this season, whilst the Blues will face Barclays FAWSL side Birmingham City for the first time since May 2010, when Rovers won 1-0 in a National Division fixture.

The three teams will go head-to-head once, with top of the group progressing into the knockout stages of the competition.

The top placed team in each of the six groups, plus the top two second place teams from all the groups will progress into the Quarter-Finals.

The Group Stage draw is regionalised with 11 teams in the North side of the draw and 12 teams in the South side.

This will be Rovers’ second outing in the competition following last season’s fixtures against Liverpool, Durham, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Coventry United.

Gemma Donnelly’s side will be looking to progress into the knockout stages for the first time.

Draw in full:

GROUP A

Coventry United, Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Durham

GROUP B

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, London City Lionesses

GROUP C

Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City

GROUP D

West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Brighton & Hove Albion

GROUP E

Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City

GROUP F

Lewes, London Bees, Bristol City, Crystal Palace

Details and dates for Rovers’ two fixtures will be announced in due course.