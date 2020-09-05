Skip to site footer
Rovers complete Richards deal

Gemma Donnelly has added an experienced defender to her squad

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of former Aston Villa defender Jade Richards.

The ex-Villa centre-back was a stalwart at the Midlands Club, joining the Under-10s and progressing into the first team at the age of 17. 

She became a key member of Villa’s setup over the next decade, taking on the role of captain, before the expiry of her contract at the end of last season.

Richards helped her hometown club gain promotion into the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, playing 10 league games and scoring once as Gemma Davies’ outfit claimed the 2019-20 second tier title. 

Rovers Manager Gemma Donnelly was very pleased to bring the 27-year-old on board. 

“Jade was captain at Aston Villa and is a born leader,” Donnelly commented. “Aerially dominant, she is a physical presence and more than capable with the ball at her feet. 

"She is somebody who will offer fantastic experience having played in the Championship and supported her former team to win promotion into the WSL last season. 

“She’s also a fantastic character and somebody I’m looking forward to having at the Club.” 

Richards will wear the number six shirt at Rovers. Welcome, Jade! 


