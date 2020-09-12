Rovers capture Hughes on loan

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the completion of a deadline day loan move for Everton forward Elise Hughes.

The 19-year-old has joined the Blues until the end of the season and goes straight into Gemma Donnelly's squad for Sunday's home game against Charlton Athletic.

Hughes rose through the ranks at Everton's Regional Talent Centre, before making the step up to first-team football with the Toffees.

She made her senior debut in February 2018 at the age of 16 and went on to score her first goal against Liverpool in December 2018, ahead of a further 11 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

The striker signed her first professional contract in August 2019 and joined fellow Barclays FAWSL side Bristol City on loan for the second-half of the season, before an ACL injury cut short her stay with the Robins after just three games.

Also a full Welsh international, Hughes won her first cap in March 2018 and will link up with her country once again later this month.

Manager Gemma Donnelly commented: "Elise is a very hard working forward and a proven goalscorer so we're delighted to have her with us for the rest of this season and I'm looking forward to working with her."

Hughes will wear the number 10 shirt at Rovers. Welcome to the Club, Elise!