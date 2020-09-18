Skip to site footer
Rovers announce new website sponsor

Rovers join forces with local organisation Inbox Digital

5 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to welcome Inbox Digital as our new website sponsor.

Founded earlier this year, Inbox Digital are specialists who provide digital services to organisations across a wide variety of industries.

Based in Wigan, Inbox Digital provide high-quality digital services to local businesses at affordable prices, from website design, marketing and digital solutions, to video editing, graphic design and long-term growth strategy.

The news follows on from the exciting extension to our partnership with The Energy Check, who continued their support of the club for a fourth year as Dugout and Tunnel Sponsor, as well as Official Energy Partner.

Inbox Digital Managing Director, Joe Harvey, said: "Inbox Digital is delighted by the exciting new partnership with Rovers. 

"The collaboration will see Inbox Digital create a clear presence within both digital output on the club's website and on a matchday at Ewood Park throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

"We'll be looking to further our ties in the Blackburn with Darwen area, develop key relationships with other club partners and local businesses, and make use of the club's excellent hospitality facilities.”

Danny Davis, Rovers' Business Development Manager, added: "It’s great to have another partner on board, especially in the digital sector.

"In these these uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic, going digital certainly seems to be the way business are going.

"They're a local organisation, a new company and we're very much looking forward to working with them throughout this campaign."

For more information on Inbox Digital, please click here.


