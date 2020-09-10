Skip to site footer
Rovers achieves Family Excellence Gold Award

Rovers are one of only 10 EFL clubs to have achieved Gold status for the 2019-20 season

1 Hour ago

Rovers have once again been confirmed as one of the most family-friendly clubs in the country after achieving the Gold status of the Family Excellence Award.

Named the overall Family Club of the Year at the 2018 EFL Awards, Rovers are one of only 10 EFL clubs to have achieved the Gold standard for the 2019-20 season, in recognition of an exceptional matchday experience.

The prestigious accolade, which reflects Rovers’ continued commitment to attracting and engaging with families and young fans at Ewood Park, is arguably the only honour in football that doesn’t rely on results on the pitch and is purely based on consistency of service, professionalism of staff and quality of facilities.

During what became an unprecedented season for EFL football, the Family Excellence scheme recognises that family engagement continued to thrive in 2019-20, despite supporters being unable to attend live fixtures for the final stages of the season.

Rovers received ‘mystery family’ visits during the 2019-20 campaign, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and based on the assessors’ feedback and reports, we are proud to be one of just 10 EFL clubs to have achieved the Gold Award, along with Brentford, Cardiff City, Doncaster Rovers, Exeter City, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and QPR.

EFL CEO, David Baldwin, said: “It is fantastic to see the continued dedication of EFL clubs to provide an exceptional matchday experience for families when attending fixtures across the league.

“I would like to congratulate all those that have achieved Family Excellence status for the 2019-20 season and Luton Town, Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle for their respective awards, setting a consistently high standard for family engagement.

“We know nothing beats the joy of watching a live fixture and the EFL and its clubs look forward to welcoming the return of fans to stadia, when it is safe to do so.

“Up until the Covid pandemic outbreak, it is clear from the evidence gathered throughout the Family Excellence scheme, that young fans and families were experiencing a high standard of matchday experience across the league. It is testament to clubs’ hard work that the standard of experience offered to families continues to rise and this will undoubtedly help to ensure a welcoming environment will be provided for all families, once we are able to return to stadia.”

The club is continuing to work hard behind the scenes regarding the possible return of supporters and whilst it is clear that the matchday experience at Ewood Park will look very different from that of previous years, we look forward to that day and the challenges it will bring, as we look to return to some sort of normality.

Rovers’ success in the Family Excellence scheme is also a timely reminder that everyone is welcome at Ewood Park and the club will not tolerate any forms of discrimination, as part of our inclusive OneRovers culture.


