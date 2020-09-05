Richards relishing new challenge

Jade Richards says she is looking forward to her first season as a Rovers Ladies player, after signing for the Club following the expiry of her contract at Aston Villa.

The centre-back joined ahead of the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season kicking off this weekend and has been enjoying her start to life with the Blues.

"It's amazing, a new step for me, a new challenge for me to focus on," Richards said in her first interview at Rovers.

"I thought Blackburn was the perfect fit for me. The coaching staff are really nice, put the people first and we can hopefully take the Club further on.

"The girls are great, they've made me feel really welcome and I've enjoyed the coaching sessions, so it's a really welcoming environment to be involved in.

Former Villa captain Richards helped her old side claim the Championship title last season and is looking to use her vast experience to help Rovers enjoy a successful campaign.

The 27-year-old continued: "My memories will always be good [from my time] at Villa, through the ups and downs, but it's that time to move on.

"I've been in that same environment, so a change is always good and I'm going to embrace that change.

"Winning is about getting that top spot, but it's also about building, helping everyone grow, being positive and creating that environment whereby we can do things quietly.

"But make sure that we're making an impact on games, whether we're in possession or out of possession, just those little details to really take us to the next level.

"I'm one of the older ones here so I'm just trying to motivate, get all those girls on board and grow together.

"I want to bring my experiences, help others around me and enjoy myself. That's one thing I want to do, play with a smile on my face and just experience new things with a different club."

Richards could make her debut on Sunday against Leicester City Women, Rovers' first opponents in the new season (2pm kick-off).

"I'm looking forward to it," she added. "Lots of changes have happened over their side, going full-time, so the league is growing, everyone's getting better and things are happening in the league.

"So we've got to take that on board, do what we can do, focus on us and hopefully we can get a good result there."