Richards buzzing to get off the mark

Rovers Ladies defender Jade Richards felt the 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace was a deserved reward for the team's batting away performance.

Playing in just her third game for the Club since signing in the summer, the centre-back notched up Rovers' first goal of the FA Women's Championship season.

And it proved to be a crucial one as the Blues went on to snatch victory in the last moments at Bromley FC on Sunday.

"It feels amazing to be honest with you," an elated Richards said after the game. "It's well deserved from the girls, we've worked hard from start to finish.

"Yes it wasn't our best game in possession, we've still got things to work on, but to come away with the three points in the last two minutes of the game is excellent.

"Especially after being on the receiving end of it two weeks ago when it happened to us when we lost out on a draw (against Charlton Athletic).

"It's very sweet. The trip back is going to be much better than what it would have been if we'd have lost or got anything less than that."

Her first goal in blue and white came inside the opening 25 minutes of the game, cancelling out Cherelle Khassal's opener with a fine header at the back post.

Richards explained: "It came in from Ellie Fletcher and Saff (Saffron Jordan) was in front of me and if she was an inch taller she would have probably got on the end of it.

"So I was glad that she was slightly smaller and then I just put it in the back of the net.

"I'm made up that it's my personal first goal for Blackburn and also the first goal for us on a whole this season.

"But it's a team effort really, it doesn't matter who scores, we're all in it together."

That togetherness was shown after Natasha Fenton's dramatic late goal, which led to jubilant scenes in front of the Rovers bench.

Richards hopes the team can continue to develop and gain positive results, now that their first win is out of the way, ahead of facing Birmingham City in the Continental Cup on Wednesday 7 October (7:45pm kick-off).

"I'm not sure where it came from," Richards admitted. "But then everyone just bolted across to celebrate with her and celebrate as a team.

"We played as a team, worked together, so we were always going to celebrate together as one.

"Now we've got to move on, push on and work hard again in training to go again for the next game.

"Obviously we'll look into the analysis, but we've just got to work on what we can do and turn up on game day ready to go and fight for each other until the end."

