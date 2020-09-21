Report: Manchester United Under-18s 2-1 Rovers Under-18s

A Brandon Lonsdale strike came too late for Rovers Under-18s to rescue anything from their away clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Joe Hugill was enough for the hosts to earn a narrow victory at the United training base.

Only a fine block from Jared Harlock denied Rhys Bennett from opening the scoring early on, with the Rovers midfielder in the right place at the right time to nod Bennett's header onto his own crossbar and away to safety.

It was an even contest, but United took the lead just before the half hour mark through Hugill's powerful finish.

Martin Svidersky picked up the ball in midfield and fed the attacker, who took a touch before smashing home an attempt that flew into the back of the net.

The flow of the game continued early in the second half, with Bennett unlucky again just after the hour mark when he found the net before the goal was disallowed for handball.

However, Neil Ryan's side weren't to be denied, with Hugill completing his brace with 16 minutes of the contest remaining with another good finish past Felix Goddard.

Home debutant Radek Vitek pulled off two excellent saves late on to deny Rovers from getting on the scoresheet before Lonsdale did find a way past the Czech Republic Under-17 international with only two minutes remaining.

However, it would count only as a consolation, and Rovers couldn't wrestle anything from their second game of the season.

Next up for Mike Sheron's side is a home test against Wolves on Saturday 26th September, kick-off 12pm.

Manchester United Under-18s: Vitek, Hughes, Bennett, Hardley, Pye, Svidersky (c), Hansen-Aaroen (Hoogewerf 63), Savage, Wellens (Forson 78), Hugill, Emeran (Mejia 72).

Unused substitutes: Fernandez, Guadagno.

Rovers Under-18s: Goddard, Cirino, Wyatt, Pratt, Garrett (Gamble, 72), Pleavin, Weston (Wood, 63), Harlock (Haddow, 84), Baker, Gilsenan, Lonsdale.

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Cunningham.