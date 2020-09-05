Report: Leicester City 1-1 Rovers

Derrick Williams' late header earned a deserved draw for Rovers in their final pre-season outing of the summer against Premier League side Leicester City.

Williams climbed highest to glance home an equaliser with just 10 minutes remaining to earn a share of the spoils at the King Power Stadium.

An error from Andy Fisher had allowed Daniel Amartey to head the hosts in front just after the hour mark against the run of play.

A draw could have turned into a win for Rovers considering the chances they created, with Harry Chapman emerging off the bench and going close late on.

Tony Mowbray made three changes from the team that started in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers with the boss opting for a reshuffle in the backline for the final friendly before the big kick-off against AFC Bournemouth next weekend.

An international call up resulted in Darragh Lenihan missing out, whilst Scott Wharton and Chapman also dropped out of the starting XI and onto the bench.

Returning for Rovers were Tyler Magloire, tasked with keeping tabs on Leicester's ex-England striker Jamie Vardy, with Ryan Nyambe and Williams joining Amari'i Bell in the back four.

The dangerous Vardy was the first man to test Andy Fisher, again in goal for Rovers, but the stopper got down to his left to hold the striker's low attempt from the edge of the box just seven minutes into the contest.

Rovers were growing into the game against their Premier League opponents, with Bradley Johnson blasting over before Joe Rankin-Costello nodded Ryan Nyambe's fine cross just over Jakub Stolarczyk's upright as the half hour mark approached.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, which meant the two teams went into the half time interval all square.

The first opportunity of the second half wasn't far away though, with Joe Rankin-Costello's thumping attempt being well held by Stolarczyk just three minutes after the break after a good solo run from Adam Armstrong saw the frontman lead a breakaway from his own half.

Brendan Rodgers' hosts were getting frustrated by Rovers' defensive shape, with Harvey Barnes' speculative effort the closest the came before the hour mark struck.

At the other end, Rankin-Costello showed fine footwork before his right-footed curler forced an excellent fingertip save from Polish goalkeeper Stolarczyk.

From the resulting corner, Lewis Holtby's kick was nodded over by the stretching Williams at the back post as Rovers continued to probe in a bid to open the scoring.

However, despite Rovers' control, it was the hosts who took the lead in fortuitous circumstances with 24 minutes remaining.

Demarai Gray's corner slipped through Fisher's fingers and substitute Amartey was lurking at the back most to head into an empty net and break the deadlock in City's favour.

Rovers went in search of a quick response, but Joe Rothwell curled just wide of Stolarczyk's left-hand post, before another substitute, Harry Chapman, slalomed beyond Amartey and Darnell Johnson before firing just wide of the target.

The goal that Rovers deserved finally arrived via the head of Williams with only 10 minutes remaining of what was an entertaining battle between the two former Premier League champions.

Jacob Davenport's corner was put into the danger area and Williams was at the near post to glance home with a similar finish to the one he scored at Hull City last season.

Rovers would have half-chances towards the end of the game, but the scoreline was probably the fairest outome in the last dress rehearsal before the season begins for real down at Bournemouth this time next week.

Leicester City: Stolarczyk, Gray (Albrighton, 70), Vardy (Iheanacho, 75), Barnes (Perez, 70), Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi (Amartey, 62), Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Knight (Johnson, 62), Daley-Campbell (Leshabela, 84).

Unused substitutes: Jakupovic, Madavidua, Hirst, Fitzhugh.

Goal: Amartey, 66

Rovers: Fisher, Nyambe, Magloire, Williams, Bell, Travis (c) (Bennett, 75), Johnson (Buckley, 75), Holtby (Davenport, 75), Rankin-Costello (Dolan, 61), Armstrong (Rothwell, 61), Brereton (Chapman, 61).

Unused substitutes: Eastham, Carter, Wharton.

Goal: Williams, 80.

Referee: Martin Atkinson.