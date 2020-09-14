Skip to site footer
Report: Everton Under-18s 2-1 Rovers Under-18s

George Wyatt's early strike is cancelled out as the hosts earn a narrow victory on the opening day

1 Hour ago

George Wyatt's early strike wasn't enough as Rovers Under-18s suffered an opening day defeat at Everton's Finch Farm Training Ground.

Up from defence, Wyatt handed Rovers a dream start on Merseyside when he found a way past Slovenian stopper Zan Luk Leban inside the opening 120 seconds.

Good defending from Rovers and some fine saves from Aidan Dowling meant that it looked as if the visitors would take a slender advantage into the interval.

However, Sean McAllister headed home with just seconds of the first half remaining to level things up for the hosts and change both sides' team talks.

After the break, one of Paul Tait's substitutes made an impact off the bench in scoring what turned out to be the Toffees' match-winner just a few moments after entering the action.

Charlie Whitaker had only been on the pitch for 15 minutes, but he headed home with just over 20 minutes remaining in what proved to be the clincher, with McAllister the provider this time.

Rovers kept themselves in with a chance of snatching something from the contest, but couldn't find another route to goal despite their efforts.

Rovers are back on the road this weekend, with a trip to Manchester United taking place on Saturday 19th September, kick-off 11am at the Red Devils' Aon Training Complex.

Everton Under-18s: Leban, Thompson, McAllister (Mills, 86), Welch, Small, Warrington, Higgins, Price, Batterfield, Cannon (Whitaker, 52), Kouyate.

Unused substitutes: Stewart, Kristensen, Lowey.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Wyatt, Gamble (Garrett, 89), Pratt, Cirino, Pleavin (Leonard, 65), Weston, Harlock, Gilsenan, Lonsdale, Cunningham (Baker, 46).

Unused substitutes: Callaghan, Haddow.


