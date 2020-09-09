‘Remember the feeling’ says Barr

Billy Barr says Rovers must try to replicate all the pleasing parts of the performance from his side’s superb 4-0 victory over Carlisle United.

A clinical hat-trick from Sam Burns and a second-half strike from Luke Brennan, who also claimed two assists, saw Rovers romp to victory in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Rovers played some impressive and attractive free-flowing football throughout and Barr hopes to see more of the same when the new Premier League 2 season gets underway.

“It was very, very pleasing,” said the Under-23s head coach after the game.

“To say we’ve not had that much game time as a group over pre-season, I thought that was really encouraging.

“I thought we started really well and then continued it. And that’s the way we want to try and play. We want to dominate the ball, create chances and, on the day, Sam Burns scores a really good hat-trick of one-touch finishes.

“The biggest thing from today is remember the feeling. Remember how it feels, what it looked like and what made it happen. Good performances need to be remembered.

“We’ve got one game to go and then we’ll be thinking of Manchester City and I’ll be taking them back to what it looked like today when we have our pre-match meetings ahead of that game.

“We have to be a better version of ourselves from the one that played Manchester City a couple of weeks ago and give ourselves a better chance of the manager looking at the players in different ways.”

Rovers Under-23s kick-off the new Premier League 2 Division 1 season at home to Manchester City on Friday September 18th.