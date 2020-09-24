Mowbray: Rams remain a powerhouse in this league

Tony Mowbray says nobody should take any notice of Derby County's start to the season ahead of fixture number three of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Rams are yet to pick up a point in the division from their opening two games of the campaign, losing at home to Reading and away at Luton Town so far in the Championship.

Rovers will head into the game on the back of a 5-0 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and confident after the encouraging displays against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United beforehand.

“This weekend is a completely different challenge to the one we faced last weekend," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to Pride Park.

“Derby are a team that are well built at the back and have the likes of [Wayne] Rooney, [Louie] Sibley and a Polish boy who they’ve just spent around £3m on in the form of [Kamil] Jozwiak.

“They have some talent in their team and it’s a dangerous game, as they all are in this league.

“Nobody should get carried away with Derby’s start to this season, they’re still a powerhouse in this league with some highly paid players. “Like I say, they’ve just spent £3m on a young player from Poland and they are a big player in this league who have been in and around the play-offs over the course of the last few years.

“We suffered a pretty substantial defeat at the back end of the season at Derby," Mowbray recollected when looking back on our last game at Pride Park back in March.

“I didn’t think our performance was too bad, they scored a great goal through Sibley that flew into the top corner, tapped one in and got a penalty late on.

“But we’ve performed well against Derby over the last four years and they’ve always been good games, good contests.

“We’re looking forward to another one this weekend."