Programme preview: Wycombe Wanderers (H)

Just days after joining the club, Daniel Ayala is the cover star for our first league programme of 2020-21.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with Daniel to discuss everything about his move to Rovers, his hopes for the future, when he'll be ready to feature in the first team and much more.

We have the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against Gareth Ainsworth's side.

Also inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

This season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this season.

For this weekend's game programme we caught up with our former defender John Curtis to look back on our campaign to remember two decades ago.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees Amari'i Bell and John Buckley battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another brand new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We begin with Group A and Turkey, and we think you'll be able to guess who we've taken a look at for this weekend's programme!

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, amongst much, much more.

