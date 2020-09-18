Preview: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Following an opening day defeat at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways when Wycombe Wanderers make the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday.

The clash will be the first ever meeting between the two sides, but there will be one thing in common when the two clubs do battle - Gareth Ainsworth.

The Wanderers boss is a boyhood Rovers supporters and was born and brought up in the town. He also began his playing career with our Academy set up before forging a fine playing career elsewhere with the likes of Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

Ainsworth heads home this weekend and brings his side to Ewood Park on the back of a home defeat to Rotherham United in their first ever Championship game last weekend.

Michael Ihiekwe's header earned all three points against the Chairboys in a 1-0 victory at Adams Park for Paul Warne's Millers.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will be without Lewis Travis for the contest, with the combative midfielder picking up a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United in midweek.

Bradley Johnson missed out on the trip to the north-east, but he could be back just in time to replace the 22-year-old in the middle of the park.

The potential third midfield option is up for grabs, but having impressed in midweek, Joe Rothwell could be the man Mowbray turns to.

New arrival Daniel Ayala isn't expected to make the squad, with the Spanish defender a little while away from getting up to speed with his fitness.

For Wycombe, Dominic Gape misses out through suspension and the game comes too soon for Adebayo Akinfenwa as he continues his rehab from a knee operation in the summer, but Curtis Thompson and Uche Ikpeazu could feature after knocks.

And for Ainsworth, it's a game that the Chairboys boss is really looking forward to.

“I can’t hide it. I love that place [Blackburn]; it’s where I’m from,” Ainsworth told the official Wycombe website.

“It’s what’s shaped me as the man I am today.

“It’s a game I want to win. They’re a good side, who just signed Daniel Ayala from Middlesbrough and he is a top centre-half. It’s going to be a special moment and a tough game, but we love being the underdog and we love upsetting the form book, so keep writing us off.

“They’ve got some very good players coached by an amazing manager in Tony Mowbray. He is up there because he’s managed some big clubs in his career.

"He’s a top guy and I would expect nothing more than a real tough test up there.”

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for our first home league encounter. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.