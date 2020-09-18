Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Manchester City Under-23s

The campaign gets underway for Rovers Under-23s this evening, with Manchester City the visitors to the County Ground in Leyland.

Enzo Maresca’s side finished last term in eighth position in the table, one spot above Billy Barr's charges in our second season in the top tier of Under-23s football.

Whilst Rovers get their 2020-21 campaign started this evening, City have already made a promising beginning to their campaign, having recorded a 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Leasing.Com Trophy, before sharing the points in a 3-3 draw with Derby County in their league opener last time out.

Rovers go into the clash on the back of some decent pre-season results, the latest of which was a 4-0 triumph against Carlisle United earlier this month, a game where Sam Burns hit a hat-trick.

Rovers and City did meet in pre-season at the end of August, with the Cityzens running out comfortable winners at their Academy training base.

In form Burns is once again expected to lead the line having ended last term in fine form, with support likely to be offered in the form of Luke Brennan and Stefan Mols.

At the back, Jordan Eastham will get the nod in goal, but Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire are both doubts after picking up knocks.

The potential omission of the pair could allow an opportunity for Louie Annesley and Sam Barnes to link up at the heart of the backline, whilst Joe Grayson remains a little way off from recovering from a long-term injury.

Continuing on the injury front, a back injury continues to keep Dan Butterworth out of action, whilst Jack Vale remains a couple of weeks away from a return.

Elsewhere, there may well be a competitive debut for new summer arrival Connor McBride.

Kick-off at Leyland is at 7pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels. Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so by registering for CITY+.

You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, after which CITY+ is just £1.99 / month.

Find out more and sign up, here.