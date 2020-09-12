Preview: Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

Rovers Ladies return to familiar territory on Sunday for their opening home game of the FA Women's Championship season.

The Blues have not played a competitive fixture at Bamber Bamber Bridge since hosting Durham on 2 February.

Here’s our guide to the game…

MATCH DETAILS

The league fixture is scheduled to be a 1pm kick-off on Sunday 13 September at Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

It will be played behind closed doors and supporters are reminded not to travel to the stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Gemma Donnelly's side are aiming to get off the mark for the season after a 3-0 defeat away at Leicester City last weekend. Ex-Rover Natasha Flint scored twice against her former club on the opening day of the season.

The Addicks began with a point against London rivals Crystal Palace, scoring late on to rescue a 2-2 draw. Forward Jess King got off to the perfect start, scoring on debut and then contributing an assist for Shauna Vassell's equaliser.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers remain without the injured Chelsey Jukes (arm) and Ria Montgomery (foot), along with long-term absentees Milly Robertson and Hope Knight - who are continuing rehabilitation after their respective operations.

Lauren Thomas, who picked up an injury shortly after coming on against Leicester, is also out, while Kayleigh McDonald and captain Saffron Jordan are both suspended.

Centre-back McDonald will serve the last game of her suspension after being sent off in the final fixture of 2019-20 and Jordan serves a one-match ban for a red card picked up versus the Foxes.

OUR OPPONENTS

Charlton Athletic finished 2019-20 in 11th place but remain in the Championship following the decision not to relegate a team at the end of the shortened season.

Goalkeeper Katie Startup joined Brighton and Hove Albion over the summer, but has since returned to the Addicks on a short term loan from the Barclays FAWSL side.

Coming in, meanwhile, is forward Ella Rutherford from Bristol City after she spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and then Leicester City.

And 19-year-old Shauna Vassell has also joined the Reds, having previously come through Arsenal's Academy, as has ex-Millwall midfielder Beth Lumsden.

The acquisitions of former Lewes duo, Jess King and Ella Powell, complete Charlton's summer transfer business.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides met once in the league last season with Rovers producing a second-half comeback at Oakwood to win 2-1, thanks to Natasha Flint's brace.

The reverse fixture was postponed twice due to a waterlogged pitch, before the 2019-20 season was prematurely ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The Club's official Twitter account, @RoversLadies, will bring you all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.

The game will be available to view on the FA Player as a full match replay after full-time. Click here to sign up to the service for free.