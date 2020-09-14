Preview: Newcastle United v Rovers

Rovers face a tricky test in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a trip to Newcastle United to contend with on Tuesday evening.

The Magpies come into the contest on the back of a 2-0 victory away at West Ham United in their Premier League season opener at the London Stadium.

For Rovers, Tony Mowbray's men will be looking to return to winning ways following a narrow defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, but will be without the scorer of the first goal from that day in the form of Bradley Johnson.

The midfielder won't be risked in the north-east after picking up a slight ankle knock, but is expected to be back in time for Saturday's first home encounter of the season against Wycombe Wanderers.

Elsewhere, the trip comes too soon for Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher, with the duo remaining out of action.

Adam Armstrong is expected to lead the line back at his boyhood club, with the 23-year-old looking to make it three goals in his opening three competitive games when he returns to his home city on Tuesday night.

For the hosts, Steve Bruce has confirmed that Ryan Fraser will make his debut for the club after arriving from Bournemouth on a free transfer at the beginning of this month.

"Ryan Fraser will make his debut," Bruce revealed when speaking to the official Newcastle United website.

"Ciaran Clark will play who hasn't played for a long time and there's some players who need a game but the squad is big enough to make those changes and let's hope we can get through to the next round.

"We'll take it seriously but the competition is condensed by seven weeks so we'll play a lot of games in a short period of time. I had seven (substitutes) behind me on Saturday who all played in the team last season."

The last meeting between the two sides came back in January 2019, with the Magpies earning a victory in the Emirates FA Cup replay at Ewood Park after extra time.

Our last trip to St James' Park came 10 days earlier, with Dack's thumping header giving Rovers the lead before Matt Ritchie's penalty sent the third round tie to the replay.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm on Tuesday night, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing a match pass or following the coverage across our social media channels.