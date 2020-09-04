Preview: Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies' long awaited return to league action sees them travel to face Leicester City for the opening game of the new season.

The Blues have not played a competitive fixture since 23 February, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after several pre-season outings, the time has almost come for the new season to begin.

Here’s our guide to the game…

GAME DETAILS

The FA Women's Championship fixture is scheduled to be a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 6 September at Farley Way Stadium, Quorn.

The game will be played behind closed doors and supporters are reminded not to travel.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues are looking to improve on last season's seventh placed league finish and Gemma Donnelly has brought several fresh faces into the squad.

Joining from Everton are Academy duo Issy Dean and Emma Doyle, while Meg Boydell has also signed from the red side of Merseyside.

There are also two new additions between the sticks with experienced former Rover Alex Brooks rejoining the Club and youngster Emma Bradley also adding competition for the No.1 berth.

Charlotte Newsham has signed from Manchester United and winger Leah Embley completes the list of summer signings.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers will be without Chelsey Jukes and Ria Montgomery through injury, along with long-term absentees Milly Robertson and Hope Knight.

However, there is better news on the injury front for Lauren Thomas, who is in contention to be fit enough to make the squad.

Centre-back Kayleigh McDonald will serve the first of her three-match suspension after being sent off in the final game of 2019-20.

OUR OPPONENTS

Leicester City finished 2019-20 one place above Rovers, in sixth, but will have set their targets much higher for this campaign after turning professional during the summer break.

They have added many new players to their ranks, including former Rovers forward Natasha Flint, and several stars from the Barclays FAWSL, such as ex-Everton goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and midfielder Remi Allen from Reading.

Also joining Jonathan Morgan's outfit from the Royals are defender Sophie Howard and forward Millie Farrow, while fellow new recruits Esmee De Graaf and Ruesha Littlejohn arrive from West Ham United.

Sam Tierney, Sophie Barker and Liv Fergusson have all moved from Championship rivals Sheffield United.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides met once in the league last season with the Foxes coming out on top, winning 2-0 at Farley Way Stadium thanks to an own goal and Lachante Paul's second-half strike.

That was the first meeting between the two sides since the National League Cup Final in May 2018, which Rovers won 3-1 to lift the trophy.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The game will be available to view on the FA Player as a full match replay shortly after full-time. Click here to sign up to the service for free.

The Club's official Twitter account, @RoversLadies, is the place to follow all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.