Preview: Leicester City v Rovers

Rovers return to action on Saturday with a final friendly fixture of pre-season against Premier League side Leicester City.

The King Power Stadium will be the venue for the contest, with the game taking place at 1pm.

Tony Mowbray is expected to be without Sam Gallagher, who is again likely to sit out due to a niggling injury.

A thigh strain is what has kept the forward out of the previous pre-season outings at Fleetwood Town, Blackpool and the behind-closed-doors game against Barrow, along with last weekend's Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Lewis Holtby scored before later limping off in that game against Darren Moore's side, but he is expected to play a part one week on from his setback having returned to training earlier this week.

Ryan Nyambe should also be back in contention after playing an hour in the midweek win over Barrow and coming through the test unscathed.

Two definite absentees will be Darragh Lenihan and Corry Evans, with international call ups for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland keeping the pair out of club action.

Elsewhere, new arrival Thomas Kaminski is still awaiting the end of his two-week quarantine period, whilst Bradley Dack remains a couple of weeks away from any first team involvement.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who finished in the Europa League spots in the Premier League last season, have featured twice in pre-season so far, both against Championship opposition.

Having earned a 2-0 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's first up, the Foxes then drew 0-0 in a behind-closed-doors meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and Demarai Gray all featured for City against the Owls and they're expected to again go strong against Rovers.

They'll be without the departed England international Ben Chilwell, who recently joined Chelsea, but his replacement, new signing Timothy Catagne, could appear for the fist time for the Foxes.

Caglar Soyuncu is away on international duty with Turkey, whilst young full back James Justin is with the England Under-21s squad.

A hip injury kept James Maddison out of the back end of last season, and the playmaker, who began his career under Mowbray at Coventry City, won't be rushed back after being left out of the England squad.

With both teams beginning their league campaigns next weekend, the strongest possible sides are expected to be named by both bosses.

Watch live!

Supporters can watch every kick of the action at the King Power Stadium by clicking here.

Fans are reminded that kick-off is at the earlier time at 1pm and we will also be covering the final friendly via our social media channels.