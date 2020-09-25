Preview: Derby County v Rovers

Rovers head to Pride Park this weekend looking to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship.

Following on from our 5-0 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers, Tony Mowbray's men head to Derby County in confident mood.

Armed with the Championship's top scorer, Adam Armstrong is now onto four league goals already in the league this season following his hat-trick against the Chairboys last time out.

It's not been the best start to the campaign for a Rams side who are yet to pick up a point from their two league games so far, losing at home to Reading on the opening day before suffering defeat at Luton Town last week.

The last meeting at Pride Park ended in disappointment for Rovers, with Phillip Cocu's side earning a convincing 3-0 win on home turf back in March, in what was the final outing before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis Travis started that game, but will miss out on this weekend's encounter after picking up a recent knee injury.

Sam Gallagher and Corry Evans are both on the comeback trail from their setbacks, but this weekend will come too soon for the duo.

Ex-Rams man Bradley Johnson appeared over 150 times for County during his four years in the East Midlands, and he's likely to keep his place in the starting XI after a fine beginning to the 2020-21 campaign.

For the hosts, Cocu is confident that Kamil Jozwiak and Jack Marriott will both be available for selection after both picked up knocks at Luton last week.

Elsewhere, the experienced Wayne Rooney, England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, is expected to start in midfield.

However, ex-Rovers loanee Tom Lawrence (shoulder) and midfielder Krystian Bielik (knee) remain sidelined, whilst Martyn Waghorn’s calf problem means the striker is still not yet back in contention.

Recent signing Mike te Wierik is available again after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the Carabao Cup against Preston North End, but fellow new boy Jordon Ibe isn't up to speed fitness-wise and won't feature.

“Rovers are also a team who like to have the ball,” Cocu said to Rams TV in the lead up to this weekend's contest. “They will be a tough team to beat.

“I expect this game will be a little bit more open than the game against Luton, their playing style is a little bit different.

“I am looking forward to playing the game. It won’t be easy but we also know we need a result after two defeats to give a boost to the team and the players to go forward.”

Supporters in the UK can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for Saturday's encounter. To purchase yours, please click here.

Supporters based abroad should note that access to the game cannot be gained due to the fixture being selected for overseas broadcast.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.