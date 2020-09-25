Preview: Crystal Palace Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies return to action this weekend, travelling to face Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Blues are playing for the first time since the international break and will be wanting to secure their maiden win of the season when they meet the Eagles.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fixture...

GAME DETAILS

The FA Women's Championship fixture is scheduled to be played behind closed doors on Sunday 27 September at Hayes Lane, Bromley FC, 2pm kick-off.

Supporters are reminded not to travel to the game or attempt to gain access to the stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Gemma Donnelly's side are looking to pick up their first points of the new campaign after a 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic last time out.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have picked up two points from their opening two league fixtures.

Palace drew 2-2 with Charlton on the opening day thanks to goals from Bianca Baptiste and Cherelle Khassal, before Lizzie Waldie was on the scoresheet in a 1-1 stalemate with London City Lionesses.

TEAM NEWS

Ria Montgomery (foot) remains unavailable, while Issy Dean is also out with an ankle injury.

Lauren Thomas joins long-term absentees Milly Robertson and Hope Knight on the sidelines.

Although there is positive news in that captain Saffron Jordan and Kayleigh McDonald will return from suspension and Chelsey Jukes is in contention to play after an arm injury kept her out of the opening two games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Under the stewardship of long-term manager Dean Davenport, Crystal Palace finished ninth at the end of the shortened 2019-20 season.

Over the summer, Palace secured the services of both midfielder Coral-Jade Haines and goalkeeper Chloe Morgan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The south London outfit also recruited right-back Ffion Morgan from league rivals Coventry United, as well as ex-Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Kate Natkiel.

Centre-back Georgia Clifford arrived from Oxford United, completing their new arrivals.

Hannah Mackenzie, Lucy Gillett, Magda Mosengo and former captain Freya Holdaway all left the Club ahead of the new season.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides met just the once last campaign as Rovers sealed a first home win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Bamber Bridge, courtesy of goals from Serena Fletcher and Natasha Flint.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The game will be available to view on the FA Player as a full match replay after full-time. Click here to sign up to the service for free.

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, are the place to follow all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.