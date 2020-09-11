Skip to site footer
Preview: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

A look ahead to our opening day encounter at the Vitality Stadium

2 Hours ago

It's not taken as long as a normal pre-season schedule, but Rovers return to league action on Saturday with a clash against newly-relegated AFC Bournemouth.

Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

9 Hours ago

Rovers make their longest trip of the season this weekend to tackle Jason Tindall's side, with Tony Mowbray taking an almost fully fit squad to the south coast.

Sam Gallagher and Bradley Dack remain the only absentees for Rovers ahead of the clash against the Cherries, who have seen plenty of changes in the off-season after returning to the Championship following five years in the top flight.

Corry Evans and Darragh Lenihan both returned from international duty unscathed and are expected to be available and part of the matchday squad.

For the hosts, the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have all departed, whilst Eddie Howe stepped down from his role as boss after eight years at the helm.

Saturday's hosts are yet to bring any reinforcements in and do have injury problems ahead of the encounter.

Ex-Rovers frontman Josh King is unavailable due to a knock sustained on international duty with Norway, whilst Steve Cook and Sam Surridge missed the final pre-season win at West Ham United last week.

Ahead of the contest, Tindall believes his side are ready for action despite the lack of transfer activity down in Dorset.

"We have a very good squad here and from the pre-season performances I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen," the Cherries boss told the club's official website.

“Do I want to bring in a couple of new players? Of course, you need quality players to call upon at any time.

"We’ve identified two or three players who we think could enhance the group but we don’t want to jump in and make any rash decisions."

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.


