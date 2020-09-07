Positives to take away, says Newsham

Rovers Ladies defender Charlotte Newsham feels Rovers have plenty of positives to take from Sunday's opening day 3-0 defeat at Leicester City.

The Blues battled on with 10 players after Saffron Jordan's sending off in the 56th minute and put in a spirited away display against the newly professional outfit, although two late goals increased the margin of victory for the Foxes.

Newsham, who was one of six debutants in the starting 11, believes there is plenty to build on going into the rest of the Championship campaign.

"It was a long time coming," Newsham said, speaking after the game. "Obviously it was good to get out there for the first game of the season and we gave it our all.

"Defensively we were compact, we frustrated them and they were getting annoyed with each other.

"I think we did really well and obviously the sending off didn't help, but still after that we maintained it at 3-0.

"Even with 10 men we stayed together as a team, communicated well and so we're taking some positives into next week."

Rovers now turn their attention to the first home game of the 2020-21 season, against Charlton Athletic on Sunday 13 September (1pm kick-off)

Newsham says it will be nice to be back playing at Sir Tom Finney Stadium, albeit behind closed doors.

The full-back added: "This is the level that I want to be playing at so it was good to get the season started after such a long time out and obviously we want to kick on from here.

"We need to push on, try and forget about Leicester now and move onto the next game against Charlton.

"It will be good to get back at home at Bamber Bridge. Obviously there are no fans but we'll give it our all.

"We'll go back again, learn from the negatives and build on the positives to go straight into next week and be ready for it."