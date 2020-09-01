On This Day: Happy Birthday, Henning!

Today sees Rovers legend Henning Berg celebrate his 51st birthday.

A former player and manager here at Ewood Park, Berg's first move away from his native Norway came with Rovers when he arrived from Lillestrom in January 1993.

As it turns out, Berg's switch to these shores reportedly came due to a stroke of luck.

The story goes that Sir Kenny Dalglish attended a match between England and Norway at Wembley in October 1992 to scout Tore Pedersen, but Pedersen was injured during the match and replaced by Berg. Dalglish was so impressed with Berg that he later offered him a contract, with the defender joining for a reported £400,000 fee.

As for Pedersen, he did eventually join Rovers four years after Berg, but appeared just a handful of times before returning to German football after his solitary 1997-98 campaign in East Lancashire.

For Berg, his time in England was for a much longer period and had plenty of success along the way as well.

The right back missed only two games during our sensational 1994-95 Premier League triumph, playing a vital role in that season to remember.

He totalled 195 appearances for Rovers before departing for Manchester United in 1997, but he would return, initially on loan, in September 2000 after winning two further Premier League titles with United, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

More trophies would arrive for Henning after he penned a permanent deal to keep him at Rovers, with the defender playing his part in helping us back to the top flight in 2000-01 before our League Cup win in 2002, with Berg lifting the trophy as captain.

He left Rovers in 2003 and spent the 2003-04 season at Rangers before hanging up his boots.

In total, Henning played 297 games for Rovers and scored seven times across his spells at the club.

He would later have a short stint as boss in 2012 and is now in charge of Cypriot champions AC Omonia, where he's been since 2019, and where another ex-Rover in Jordi Gomez is captain.

Have a great day, Henning!