Nyambe: Positives to take into the new campaign

“With it being the last game of pre-season, I think it’s a real positive to draw against a Premier League side"

2 Hours ago

Ryan Nyambe believes Rovers will head south for the weekend opener at AFC Bournemouth in buoyant mood after an unbeaten pre-season.

Rovers defeated League One sides Fleetwood Town and Blackpool in their two opening friendly encounters before earning victory in the Carabao Cup first round against another third tier outfit in Doncaster Rovers.

Nyambe was then part of the team who signed off their summer pre-season schedule with the sternest test of them all against Premier League side Leicester City, with Derrick Williams' header earning a well deserved draw against a strong Foxes side at the King Power Stadium.

“It was a good experience, playing against a Premier League side," the Namibian international defender reflected after the game against Brendan Rodgers' charges.

“It’s always great to go out there and test yourself against the best.

“For me, that’s always something I look forward to, because you’re never going to know where you’re at if you don’t test yourself against the best and I think for everyone in the changing room I think it was a good opportunity to see where we’re at.

“I think we showed that we can get there. I felt that we did really, really well in the game. The second half in particular, I felt that we were on top.

“We created a few chances, which we probably should have taken, but I think the draw was the least we deserved," he added.

“With it being the last game of pre-season, I think it’s a real positive to draw against a Premier League side, so we’re pleased with it.”


