Player pathway development scheme underway

Rovers Ladies' innovative new development scheme is up and running, with several of the Club's younger players going out on loan.

The youngsters will experience first-team football in a competitive environment whilst being monitored and measured against Rovers' own performance indicators.

Carra Jones and Lara Beeley have both joined Chorley FC Women until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Forward Jones scored on her senior debut back in May 2019, during a 9-0 victory over Bradford City.

The 19-year-old has made three first team appearances in total, including Rovers' maiden FA Women's Championship fixture, and will now continue her development with the Magpies.

Defender Beeley, meanwhile, made her Rovers debut in last season's Continental Cup, coming on as a substitute in defeat at Aston Villa.

She will also play at the FA Women's National League (FA WNL) Division One North side this season.

Katie Haydock, Ellie Parkinson and Kira Boswell, meanwhile, have all joined Fleetwood Town Wrens on loan.

Boswell, 17, played 14 times for Rovers' Development Squad last season, scoring three times before the season was cut short.

Haydock also played twice in the FA WNL Reserve Northern Division, whilst 16-year-old Parkinson graduated from Rovers' renewed Regional Talent Club ahead of joining the North West League Premier Division outfit.

The bespoke player pathway programme is designed to enhance both the quantity and quality of players challenging to break into the Ladies first team going forward.

The decision was taken to address the growing gulf in standards between the club’s Development Squad and the first team, following Rovers’ promotion to the FA Women’s Championship in 2019.