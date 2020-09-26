McDonald can't wait to return

Rovers Ladies' Kayleigh McDonald says she is relishing her return to the squad after missing the Blues' first two games.

The defender was suspended for defeats to Leicester City and Charlton Athletic, but is now in contention to get back into the Gemma Donnelly's side for Sunday's encounter away at Crystal Palace (2pm kick-off).

"I feel like I've got a point to prove coming back in so I just can't wait to get started now," the 26-year-old said, speaking earlier this week.

"We just want to keep focusing now going into this, so we didn't have a week off, we've been training hard.

"We got a solid week in so there's been a buzz in training and we just can't wait to get stuck in."

McDonald hopes the squad's hard work put in over the international break will ensure they can put in a positive performance against the Eagles.

She continued: "Every game is going to be hard, we're in the Championship. We go there with the same mentality every game, that we're going to be up against a tough opposition.

"We can only focus on what we can do, but with the work we've been putting in, hopefully we get three points from it.

"Obviously it will give us a chance to have a mingle with the girls and introduce them to a few games that we might play while we're away so hopefully it brings us that little bit closer and we can take it into the game.

"Even though things have changed, past players have left but we've got new players in who I believe are good enough to get us the win again so we're really looking forward to this week.

"For everyone, we just want to go one better and get past what we did last season.

"Obviously it came to an end because of COVID-19, but this season everyone is striving to beat our position that we finished last season."