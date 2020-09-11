Skip to site footer
Matchday prizes, predictions and more - Sky Bet EFL Rewards is BACK

The Sky Bet EFL Rewards App returns with even more prizes, features and opportunities

1 Hour ago

As the new campaign gets underway, the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App returns with even more prizes, features and opportunities for Rovers fans to be rewarded for their never-ending support this season.

With over 7,000 Rewards won by fans last season, there are plenty of reasons to #ShowYourSupport in 2020-2021.

Check-In Anywhere to win Rewards

Following the Rovers score on the move, or tuning in from home? 

Show Your Support and check-in from any location on the app to enter the famous Sky Bet EFL Rewards Spinner.

Roverssigned shirts, club experiences and much more will be up for grabs when you check-in throughout the season.

Brand New EFL Predictor

Think you can correctly call every league result on matchday? Follow your hunches for a chance to win more prizes with the EFL Predictor.

Simply select the HOME WIN, DRAW, or AWAY VICTORY outcome across fixtures on any given round to lock-in your predictions. 

Compete with friends in weekly updated leaderboards to see who calls it best on matchday. 

Fan Achievements and Stats

From watching Rovers snatch three points at the death to simply checking in from afar during kick-off.   

Unlock special achievements throughout the season and follow your stats as you check-in to Rovers games week in, week out.  

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Tony Mowbray's men this season.


