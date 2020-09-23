Skip to site footer
Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

Watch every kick of the action at Pride Park against the Rams on Saturday

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our first league encounter of the new campaign.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Rams is at 3pm on Saturday 26th September.

