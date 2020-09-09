Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship season opener against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our first league encounter of the new campaign.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Jason Tindall's side down in Dorset is at 3pm on Saturday (12th September).