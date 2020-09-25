Lock in your weekend predictions now on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

Fancy yourself to correctly call every Sky Bet Championship result on matchday?

Introducing the EFL predictor – brand new to the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App this season

Lock in your predictions with these simple three steps for a chance to win more prizes on the app this season.

STEP ONE

Load the app and click on the below banner on the home screen

(make sure to update to the latest version on iOS and Android beforehand!)

STEP TWO

Simply select the HOME WIN, DRAW, or AWAY VICTORY for each Sky Bet Championship fixture to lock-in your predictions.

STEP THREE

Track the results and compete with friends in weekly, monthly and season-long leaderboards to see who calls it best on matchday.

And that’s it! Don’t forget to #ShowYourSupport and Check In from any location on the app for your chance to win signed shirts and match streaming passes.

Download the app today