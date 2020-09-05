Dramatic draw for Evans and Northern Ireland

Corry Evans and Northern Ireland went to the brink to rescue a draw against Romania in the first outing of their UEFA Nations League campaign.

A late header by substitute Gavin Whyte snatched a draw for 10-man Northern Ireland in new manager Ian Baraclough's first game in charge of the national team.

It looked as if the new boss' reign was going to get off to a losing start as his side fell behind to a first-half goal by Reading striker George Puskas in Bucharest.

The night got worse when Josh Magennis was sent off after receiving a second yellow card just before the half-time interval.

But the visitors rallied and earned a deserved point thanks to Cardiff winger Whyte's dramatic header with only four minutes remaining.

Evans appeared for 77 minutes in the contest before being replaced by Kyle Lafferty as Baraclough threw caution to the wind in a bid to get back into the game.

The Green and White Army will next up welcome Norway to Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday (7th September), kick-off 7.45pm.

That will be Baraclough’s first taste of senior international football on home turf, after stepping up from his position with Northern Ireland’s Under-21s in June.

Northern Ireland will also face Nations League fixtures against Austria in Group 1 of League B, as well as a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday 8th October.