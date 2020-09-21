Skip to site footer
Last chance to purchase your programme v Wycombe

Supporters have until midnight this evening (Monday) to purchase the match day programme from our 5-0 win over the Chairboys

Just now

Supporters have until midnight this evening (Monday) to purchase the match day programme from our 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

19 September 2020

Rovers have given the popular publication a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season, with a new look, new designs and new content.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of news and views from around the club, as well as behind the scenes photos and features.

We have exclusive interviews with new signing Daniel Ayala and 2000-01 promotion-winner John Curtis, as well as a round-up of Rovers’ opening fixtures against Doncaster, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, who celebrates a special managerial milestone, gives his thoughts ahead of today’s game, whilst we also turn the spotlight on our opponents, as we profile Wycombe’s key players and their manager. We also have a famous flashback photo of a former Rovers and Wycombe favourite.

We round-up the opening round of fixtures for Rovers Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams, we catch up with the Community Trust and we launch our new ‘Brains of Brockhall’ Quiz, as Amari’i Bell takes on John Buckley in a battle of football knowledge.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a print version of the programme, priced at just £3, have until midnight this evening, and can do so by clicking here.


