Ladies secure new back of shirt sponsor

Rovers Ladies are pleased to announce Periquest as the team's new back of shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 campaign.

E-learning company Periquest will have their logo proudly displayed on the back of all home and away shirts worn by Gemma Donnelly's side during this season.

Periquest became the Development Team's first-ever front of shirt and sleeve sponsors for 2019-20 and will now continue their association with the Ladies setup.

Periquest Director and Rovers supporter Laura Crane said: “It’s a great pleasure and privilege to sponsor the Rovers Ladies team.

"Periquest is extremely passionate about developing both individuals and a team's potential and I wish the Club every success for the coming season.”

Rovers Ladies General Manager Jane Parker commented: “We’re delighted to have Periquest on board with the Ladies first-team this year.

“It’s great to see local businesses continuing to invest in women’s football during the current climate and we will endeavour to do them proud during the campaign."

Periquest is a digital agency and consultancy which provides E-Learning, M-Learning, User Experience Testing and Research, Graphic Design and Web Development solutions for businesses in the UK.

Learn more about the company here.