Ladies retain shirt sleeve sponsor

Rovers Ladies are delighted that Mark Walsh Estates are continuing as the team's shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

The company became Rovers Ladies’ first ever shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2019-20 season, having also proudly displayed their logo on the back of the shirt during 2018-19.

The partnership will now continue throughout the upcoming season by branding the sleeve of the home and away shirts for the FA Women's Championship team.

Mark Walsh Estates' branding will also remain present around the Ladies’ home ground, The Sir Tom Finney Stadium at Bamber Bridge, which will host second tier football once again this campaign.

Rovers Ladies Manager Gemma Donnelly commented: "It's fantastic to keep one of our most valued sponsors on board for the new season.

"This will be our third season in partnership with Mark Walsh Estates and we're delighted to be backed by another local business.

"I would like to thank them for their continued support of the team and we will be aiming to do them proud during the season."

Mark Walsh Estates specialise in residential Sales and Lettings. Based in Preston, the experienced team can advise you on just about everything from selling, letting or buying.

