Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies retain shirt sleeve sponsor

Mark Walsh Estates are continuing their association with Rovers Ladies in 2020-21

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies are delighted that Mark Walsh Estates are continuing as the team's shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

The company became Rovers Ladies’ first ever shirt sleeve sponsor for the 2019-20 season, having also proudly displayed their logo on the back of the shirt during 2018-19.

The partnership will now continue throughout the upcoming season by branding the sleeve of the home and away shirts for the FA Women's Championship team. 

Mark Walsh Estates' branding will also remain present around the Ladies’ home ground, The Sir Tom Finney Stadium at Bamber Bridge, which will host second tier football once again this campaign.

Rovers Ladies Manager Gemma Donnelly commented: "It's fantastic to keep one of our most valued sponsors on board for the new season.

"This will be our third season in partnership with Mark Walsh Estates and we're delighted to be backed by another local business.

"I would like to thank them for their continued support of the team and we will be aiming to do them proud during the season."

Mark Walsh Estates specialise in residential Sales and Lettings. Based in Preston, the experienced team can advise you on just about everything from selling, letting or buying.

To find out more, please click here.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Doyle: We'll come back stronger

23 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies midfielder Emma Doyle says everyone is frustrated with Sunday's result against Charlton Athletic, but will use the international break to pick themselves up.

Read full article

Ladies

Duo nominated for North West Football Awards

15 September 2020

Rovers Ladies pair Saffron Jordan and Natasha Fenton have been nominated for the 'Pitching In' North West Football Awards 2020.

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

14 September 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly: We should have won the game

13 September 2020

Manager Gemma Donnelly couldn't hide her frustration after Rovers Ladies lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic thanks to an injury time winner from the visitors.

Read full article

View more