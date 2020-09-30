Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies link-up with Sport Session Planner

Rovers Ladies have linked up with SportSessionPlanner.com

30 September 2020

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies have started a new partnership with sports software company SportSessionPlanner.com.

A leading UK-based sports software company, Sport Session Planner are recognised as one of the leading sports software providers, with thousands of users around the globe.

Their software will be used by Rovers Ladies first-team and Regional Talent Club coaching staff to plan training sessions and more.

SportSessionPlanner.com Managing Director, Magnus Alford commented: "We are delighted to provide Blackburn Rovers Ladies with our brand new Pro-Club system. 

"We are very excited to be supporting the ambition and professionalism of the Ladies team and are looking forward to assisting the coaching staff in building a digital coaching curriculum to enhance the first class coaching programme." 

To learn more about Sport Session Planner, click here. 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Fenton: Win a platform to build on

30 September 2020

Rovers Ladies midfielder Natasha Fenton believes the team are in a good place to build on their maiden FA Women's Championship victory, secured at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: Crystal Palace Women 2-3 Rovers Ladies

29 September 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Richards buzzing to get off the mark

28 September 2020

Rovers Ladies defender Jade Richards felt the 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace was a deserved reward for the team's batting away performance.

Read full article

Ladies

Highlights: Crystal Palace Women 2-3 Rovers Ladies

28 September 2020

Photo Credit: Crystal Palace FC Women

Read full article

View more