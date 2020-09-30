Ladies link-up with Sport Session Planner

Rovers Ladies have started a new partnership with sports software company SportSessionPlanner.com.

A leading UK-based sports software company, Sport Session Planner are recognised as one of the leading sports software providers, with thousands of users around the globe.

Their software will be used by Rovers Ladies first-team and Regional Talent Club coaching staff to plan training sessions and more.

SportSessionPlanner.com Managing Director, Magnus Alford commented: "We are delighted to provide Blackburn Rovers Ladies with our brand new Pro-Club system.

"We are very excited to be supporting the ambition and professionalism of the Ladies team and are looking forward to assisting the coaching staff in building a digital coaching curriculum to enhance the first class coaching programme."

